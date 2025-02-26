Assessing Claims That the Biden Administration ‘Stole FEMA Money’ to House Migrants

FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program (SSP) provides grants for entities including state and local governments, nonprofits, and native tribes to provide services for noncitizen immigrants who have been released from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody and are awaiting proceedings in immigration court. These services include the provision of primary services like shelter, food, transportation, and medical care, as well as secondary services including renovations and repairs to facilities, translation services, and administrative costs. The program received $363.8 million of DHS funding in 2023 and $650 million in 2024. Though the SSP is administered by FEMA, the program’s funding actually comes from the budget of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

FEMA’s disaster relief efforts, including its current response to Helene, are funded through its disaster relief fund. The program received more than $20 billion in fiscal year 2024 from the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, and an additional $15.5 billion from the Continuing Appropriations Act.