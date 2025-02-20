Barron Trump Not Source of Tweet Credited to Him

Barron Trump, the 18-year old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, maintains a small presence on social media, having an Instagram account verified with a blue checkmark with a total of nine posts, all shared since January 2025. An X account in his name was created in 2012 but includes no avatar or any postings, and a spokesperson for Melania Trump told Reuters in August 2024 that her son “currently maintains no active social media presence.” As such, a viral claim that Barron tweeted that “we’re on the brink of uncovering a dark legacy in this country that’s been hidden for far too long” is false.
On February 13, a popular Barron Trump-fan account with more than 290,000 followers on X tweeted:
The account, which has no affiliation with Barron Trump, did not provide any details or supporting evidence for its cryptic claim.
Tori Branum, a right-wing social media personality, said in a TikTok video posted on February 14 that the statement was from Barron Trump himself. “So Barron Trump releases a tweet. Y’all know he is a young man of few words, so when he does speak, it speaks volumes.” The video has nearly 1 million views.
Barron Trump has not made any political statements on social media. He last posted to Instagram on Monday, sharing a picture of him with Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom’s Reform UK political party and a member of Parliament. He included in the caption a quote widely attributed to the ancient Chinese philosopher, Confucius: “He who conquers himself is the mightiest warrior.”
His few other posts on the platform also include a post on January 23 congratulating his father on his presidential inauguration, captionless photos of himself, and a selfie with him and his brother, Eric Trump.
