Dispatch Live: Annual State of The Dispatch

Join us tonight for Steve and Jonah’s look back at the last year.
The Dispatch celebrated its fifth anniversary last week, so Steve and Jonah will take The Remnant tradition live tonight to discuss the state of the company, half a decade in. The election is 20 days away, the media environment has only gotten worse, and Jonah still doesn’t have his Corner-style blog. Where does The Dispatch go from here?
Our hope is for this show to be driven largely by members’ questions, so drop any that you have in the comments on this post!
Show Notes:
Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
Who: Steve and Jonah
When: Tuesday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Where: YouTube
Dispatch Live is a weekly virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)
Not able to tune in tonight? No worries. A video recording of Dispatch Live will be available on our website tomorrow morning. An audio-only version of the conversation will also be available tomorrow on The Skiff, our members-only podcast feed. Click here to sign up for The Skiff on your preferred podcast platform.
