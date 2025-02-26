Skip to content
Dispatch Politics Roundup: Budget Votes and Our Online VP
Dispatch Politics Roundup: Budget Votes and Our Online VP

Catching you up on the latest out of Trump’s Washington.

By
What’s up, Dispatchers?

You’ve got your congressional reporter here writing your politics roundup this week, so I thought I’d give you a fun update on the latest antics on Capitol Hill. The focus all of Tuesday was House Republicans’ budget resolution, which the chamber was slated to vote on that evening. The question was whether or not it would have enough support in an unruly GOP majority from which Speaker Mike Johnson could afford to lose no more than one vote.

Johnson had to convince both moderate Republicans from swing districts, who were wary of potential cuts to Medicaid that would follow, and fiscal hawks, who are always demanding more in spending cuts. By Tuesday morning, it seemed that the moderates were satisfied, but there were still some holdouts among the hardliners. Reps. Victoria Spartz, Tim Burchett, Warren Davidson, and Thomas Massie had publicly threatened to vote against the resolution. With a vote slated for a little after 6 p.m., uncertainty reigned. “There might be a vote tonight, there might not be,” Johnson said at a Tuesday morning press conference.

The speaker spent the rest of the day meeting with holdouts, trying to convince them to vote for the budget. When the time came, things did not look good. Leadership had scheduled three votes in succession, with the resolution being the second in the series. The House will often keep the first vote in a series open for a little while to allow members time to get from their offices to the floor, but leadership pushed the limit last night. It held the first vote open for over an hour while Johnson and others tried to do some last-minute vote whipping. It looked as though they failed, as Republicans pulled the resolution from the series and sent members home for the day.

And then … sike! Just a few minutes later, Republicans put the vote on again and called members back. Johnson was successful in pushing through the resolution by a vote of 217-215 with Massie being the lone Republican to vote against it.

Now comes the hard part: deciding exactly what to put in a final bill that gets a majority in the House. Johnson passed a big test last night. Will he pass the bigger ones to come? Follow The Dispatch as we find out.

—Charles

Top Stories From the Dispatch Politics Team

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is seen ahead of a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 24, 2025. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Can Congress Finally Avoid Stop-Gap Spending Plans?

With all the hullabaloo about Congress trying to push President Donald Trump’s fiscal agenda through the budget reconciliation process, a key part of spending policy has gotten less attention. For the first time in years, the legislative branch is preparing an original spending bill.
Former Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump (Illustration by Noah Hickey/The Dispatch. Photo via Getty Images)

In Trump’s Washington, Mike Pence Is Odd Man Out

Since Donald Trump was elected to a second term, Mike Pence has proven himself to be one of the last remaining institutional voices of traditional conservatism in a party and movement willing to go along with whatever Trump wants. Beyond calling for continued U.S. support for Ukraine to repel the Russian invasion, Pence has urged the implementation of the law requiring TikTok to divest from Chinese ownership and pressed senators to vote against the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to helm Health and Human Services. A decade—or even a year ago—these would be traditional conservative stances. But in Trump’s Washington, Pence stands almost alone.
Donald Trump supporters in the crowd at the Capital One Arena on January 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Young Man, There’s No Need to Feel Down

Donald Trump’s increased support among men ages 18 to 29 powered his crucial jump with younger voters broadly compared to 2020 and played a critical role in his comeback victory over Kamala Harris—and has since sent Democrats spiraling. “There’s a greater lack of confidence in [men’s] own future which is weighing on them,” said John Della Volpe, polling director at the Harvard Institute of Politics. He added that Trump and other figures on the populist right “are kind of tapping into” the social insecurity roiling young men.
(Illustration by Noah Hickey/The Dispatch. Photo via Getty Images.)

Overshadowed or Oversharing?

J.D. Vance’s extremely online presence does not fully answer what the vice president does all day. Figuring out the puzzle that is the vice presidency, an office so close to supreme executive power yet holding very little power on its own, is hardly unique to Vance. But in the first month of Trump’s second administration, the vice president has largely taken a back seat to Elon Musk, with the South African billionaire’s profile as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency office elevating Musk to the de facto role as No. 2 to Trump.

Charles Hilu's Headshot

Charles Hilu

Charles Hilu is a reporter for The Dispatch based in Virginia. Before joining the company in 2024, he was the Collegiate Network Fellow at the Washington Free Beacon and interned at both National Review and the Washington Examiner. When he is not writing and reporting, he is probably listening to show tunes or following the premier sports teams of the University of Michigan and city of Detroit.

