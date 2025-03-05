Dispatch Politics Roundup: The Morning After

Details Scant on Trump’s IVF Executive Order—for Now John McCormack Nearly two weeks after signing an executive order punting major policy decisions on in vitro fertilization down the road, it remains unclear how Trump intends to fulfill his campaign pledge that the government would fund or mandate insurance coverage of IVF. The first half of Trump’s mandate—to protect IVF access—shouldn’t be difficult to achieve because nothing needs to be done to protect it. Whether Trump will decide to subsidize IVF treatment with federal tax dollars or federal mandates, however, is still unknown.

From Hawk to Parrot Michael Warren As Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance engaged in an increasingly tense conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week while the White House press pool watched, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat next to Vance in silence, his body rigid, his face stony and indecipherable. For some long-time Rubio supporters and advisers, the new secretary’s idle watch and subsequent defense of Trump’s approach with Zelensky was another disheartening reminder of how far he has strayed from his original hawkish, Reagan-esque views on foreign policy.

Trump Sends Mixed Signals on Defense Policy David M. Drucker After campaigning for reelection on Ronald Reagan’s foreign policy axiom “peace through strength” and signaling a military buildup to contain China, President Donald Trump may actually be preparing for substantial defense cuts, and his expected Pacific pivot might be a mirage. But “may” and “might” are the operative words—across Washington, D.C., there is major uncertainty regarding both Trump administration spending plans for the Pentagon and defense policy.

Republicans Rethink Town Halls in the Era of DOGE Charles Hilu In the Trump era, narratives can be exaggerated or misapplied, but usually are based on at least something resembling the truth. Both House Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump have insisted that displays of outrage at local townhall meetings are the result of paid liberal protesters. And while these stunts may be artificially amplified by Democratic activists in some instances, that doesn’t mean anger over the wide-ranging actions of DOGE isn’t there.