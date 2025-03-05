Dispatch Politics Roundup: The Morning After

In case you missed it, you can check out the Dispatch Live recap of President Donald Trump’s address to the joint session of Congress Tuesday here and The Morning Dispatch recap here.
There’s a lot that could be said about the longest such speech in recent history. My two cents are that the speech effectively highlighted what was perhaps the most important issue why Trump was elected in November, and the policy most likely to leave his presidency in tatters.
Trump was at his strongest when he was talking about the issue of immigration. “We quickly achieved the lowest numbers of illegal border crossers ever recorded,” Trump said. “The media and our friends in the Democrat party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.” (Trump’s claim that he achieved the lowest number of illegal border encounters “ever recorded” was inaccurate, but you do have to go back more than five decades to find lower numbers.)
On the other hand, Trump expressed enthusiasm for a real trade war—the issue that could be most dangerous to the economy and his presidency. “We will take in trillions and trillions of dollars and create jobs like we have never seen before,” Trump said of his tariffs. These were the words of a man who likes tariffs for their own sake, not merely as a negotiating tool. Total imports from Canada, Mexico, and China are roughly $1.5 trillion annually, and any real attempt to take in “trillions and trillions of dollars” could be ruinous.
Without further ado, here’s a look at what the Dispatch Politics team has been covering this week.
—John
