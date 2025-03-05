Skip to content
Dispatch Politics Roundup: The Morning After
General

Recapping a transformative week in Washington

By
In case you missed it, you can check out the Dispatch Live recap of President Donald Trump’s address to the joint session of Congress Tuesday here and The Morning Dispatch recap here

There’s a lot that could be said about the longest such speech in recent history. My two cents are that the speech effectively highlighted what was perhaps the most important issue why Trump was elected in November, and the policy most likely to leave his presidency in tatters. 

Trump was at his strongest when he was talking about the issue of immigration. “We quickly achieved the lowest numbers of illegal border crossers ever recorded,” Trump said. “The media and our friends in the Democrat party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.” (Trump’s claim that he achieved the lowest number of illegal border encounters “ever recorded” was inaccurate, but you do have to go back more than five decades to find lower numbers.)

On the other hand, Trump expressed enthusiasm for a real trade war—the issue that could be most dangerous to the economy and his presidency. “We will take in trillions and trillions of dollars and create jobs like we have never seen before,” Trump said of his tariffs. These were the words of a man who likes tariffs for their own sake, not merely as a negotiating tool. Total imports from Canada, Mexico, and China are roughly $1.5 trillion annually, and any real attempt to take in “trillions and trillions of dollars” could be ruinous.

Without further ado, here’s a look at what the Dispatch Politics team has been covering this week.

—John

Top Stories From the Dispatch Politics Team

Rebecca Brito, an embryologist, works in the IVF lab at Brigham & Women's Hospital. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Details Scant on Trump’s IVF Executive Order—for Now

Nearly two weeks after signing an executive order punting major policy decisions on in vitro fertilization down the road, it remains unclear how Trump intends to fulfill his campaign pledge that the government would fund or mandate insurance coverage of IVF. The first half of Trump’s mandate—to protect IVF access—shouldn’t be difficult to achieve because nothing needs to be done to protect it. Whether Trump will decide to subsidize IVF treatment with federal tax dollars or federal mandates, however, is still unknown.
(Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

From Hawk to Parrot

As Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance engaged in an increasingly tense conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week while the White House press pool watched, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat next to Vance in silence, his body rigid, his face stony and indecipherable. For some long-time Rubio supporters and advisers, the new secretary’s idle watch and subsequent defense of Trump’s approach with Zelensky was another disheartening reminder of how far he has strayed from his original hawkish, Reagan-esque views on foreign policy.
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appear during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on February 26, 2025. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump Sends Mixed Signals on Defense Policy

After campaigning for reelection on Ronald Reagan’s foreign policy axiom “peace through strength” and signaling a military buildup to contain China, President Donald Trump may actually be preparing for substantial defense cuts, and his expected Pacific pivot might be a mirage. But “may” and “might” are the operative words—across Washington, D.C., there is major uncertainty regarding both Trump administration spending plans for the Pentagon and defense policy.
Attendees stand and cheer following a question during a town hall meeting hosted by Republican Rep. Rich McCormick on February 20, 2025, in Roswell, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Republicans Rethink Town Halls in the Era of DOGE

In the Trump era, narratives can be exaggerated or misapplied, but usually are based on at least something resembling the truth. Both House Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump have insisted that displays of outrage at local townhall meetings are the result of paid liberal protesters. And while these stunts may be artificially amplified by Democratic activists in some instances, that doesn’t mean anger over the wide-ranging actions of DOGE isn’t there.
Illustration by Noah Hickey/The Dispatch. (Photographs from Getty Images)

Donald Trump, Woodrow Wilson, and the Problems of a Free Press 

In a surprising parallel to Woodrow Wilson’s press manipulation tactics, Trump’s White House has seized control of which journalists can cover the president, excluding major wire services while favoring “new media” friendlier to his administration. Journalists today are confronted with the same choice their predecessors faced in 1913: Comply with presidential directives and lose journalistic integrity, or resist and lose access entirely. The historical irony is palpable—Wilson eventually created a propaganda ministry unequaled in American history, while today’s Trump administration has even more powerful avenues for controlling the narrative, from sympathetic outlets to Elon Musk’s social media empire.

