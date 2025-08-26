Skip to content
Latest
Dispatch Premium Townhall: August in D.C.
Go to my account
General

Dispatch Premium Townhall: August in D.C.

Watch our special livestreamed conversation.

By

Dispatch founders Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg will talk about the biggest stories in D.C. and beyond—and preview a special new project weve been working on.

Join us on Wednesday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Zoom to go beyond the headlines.

Who: Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg
When: Wednesday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Zoom link to follow

Add event to calendar

Apple  Google  Office 365  Outlook  Outlook.com  Yahoo  

The Dispatch Staff's Headshot

The Dispatch Staff

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

Related Content

The Latest