Dispatch Premium Townhall: August in D.C.

Dispatch founders Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg will talk about the biggest stories in D.C. and beyond—and preview a special new project we’ve been working on.
Join us on Wednesday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Zoom to go beyond the headlines.
Who: Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg
When: Wednesday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Zoom link to follow
Add event to calendar
Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.
