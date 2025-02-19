Skip to content
Introducing: Dispatch Politics Roundup
General

Introducing: Dispatch Politics Roundup

A new weekly email catching you up on the latest out of Trump’s Washington.

By
Editor’s Note: If you’re receiving this email, that means you were subscribed to our Dispatch Politics newsletter, which was published regularly from early 2023 through last November. In the lead up to the 2024 election, there was so much campaign-related news that it made sense for us to have a vehicle for quicker updates from our reporters out on the trail. For the final few weeks of the race, you heard from them essentially every single day.

The news doesn’t feel much slower these days, but our reporters’ assignments have changed. Rather than prioritizing those quicker updates that are necessary to keep up during campaign season, we’ve asked our politics team—Mike Warren, David Drucker, John McCormack, and Charles Hilu—to focus on more in-depth reporting, bringing readers behind the scenes of Donald Trump’s Washington and providing the context necessary to decipher what actually matters and what is just fleeting, cable-news-driven hysteria.

These reported pieces live on our website, but we know life is busy and it’s hard to keep up. That’s why today we’re launching a once-a-week round up email—sent on Wednesday afternoons—that will include some of the best news reporting from our talented politics team from the previous week.

Each week’s email will also feature a note from one of our politics reporters, including updates to their reporting, previews of their upcoming work, and even nuggets of information that might have been left on the cutting-room floor. (We know, editors are the worst!)

Thanks for subscribing to The Dispatch. And without further ado, here’s David.

Here at The Dispatch, we do our best to look beyond the sensationalist rhetoric and report on the substance of what is actually happening in Washington, D.C.—in no small part because that substance just might happen to affect you. To be honest, there’s more than enough reporting on the sensationalist rhetoric to go around, on both sides of the aisle, especially with President Donald Trump’s second administration under way. We don’t need to add to the noise.

Which brings us to a story of mine we published recently: Businesses Scramble for Tariff Exemptions; As Donald Trump implements (and threatens) import levies, industries lobby for carveouts. As is often the case, this reporting was born out of one of our twice-a-week staff editorial meetings, where we discuss what’s happening in American politics and policymaking that we think our readers might want to know about, need to know about, or just find plain interesting.

Trump’s long-promised trade agenda of proactive and punitive tariffs on imported products and commodities, announced at the beginning of this month, was among the items we discussed during one recent staff meeting. An editor suggested there might be a story to tell about corporate America’s reaction to Trump’s tariffs, and so I, er, pounced. Turns out, there was a good story to tell. 

And so, hopefully, you’ll walk away from the resulting piece of reporting just a little bit wiser about both how American businesses are feeling about Trump’s tariffs (hint: not good) and what they’re doing to convince the president that their business or industry is a special case and deserves an exemption, even if (as some are telling the commander-in-chief) their counterparts in the business community don’t. Let me know what you think in the comments!

—David

Migrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church on December 17, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

How Faith-Based Nonprofits Once Funded by Trump Became Bogeymen

For decades, the U.S. government has asked faith-based charities to help resettle refugees legally admitted into the country and help care for unaccompanied minors who cross the border. Donald Trump worked with Congress to fund both of those initiatives for all four years of his first term. In order to ease the burden on border towns in 2019, Trump and an overwhelming majority of Congress created a third program giving grants to religious charities and other organizations to provide assistance to migrants released inside the United States by the federal government. But in the opening weeks of Trump’s second term, these religious groups have found themselves in the crosshairs of the MAGA movement.
House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Jodey Arrington, center, greets Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ralph Norman before the start of a Budget Committee meeting on February 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

After Budget ‘Victory,’ Hard Work Ahead for House Committees

After a swift kick in the pants from the Senate, Republicans in the House of Representatives sounded a rare harmonious note in voting to advance a budget resolution with tax and spending cuts, uniting leadership and fiscal hawks. But the House’s resolution to push Donald Trump’s agenda through the budget reconciliation process did not come together easily. Nor will the harmony be permanent.
Illustration by The Dispatch. (Photos by Kayla Bartkowski, Salwan Georges, and Serhiy Morgunov via Getty Images.)

DOGE Could Doom Republicans in Virginia’s Upcoming Gubernatorial Race

The Trump administration’s carpet bombing of the federal bureaucracy is causing a wave of uncertainty in the Washington suburbs. Whatever the political upside for Trump in taking on career government officials (and there may be a lot, given the historically low trust Americans have in Washington), his efforts to shake up D.C. may have the opposite effect just across the Potomac River, where such slashing and burning hits close to home.
David M. Drucker's Headshot

David M. Drucker

David M. Drucker is a senior writer at The Dispatch and is based in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the company in 2023, he was a senior correspondent for the Washington Examiner. When Drucker is not covering American politics for The Dispatch, he enjoys hanging out with his two boys and listening to his wife's excellent taste in music.

