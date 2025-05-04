The Monthly Mailbag With Nick Catoggio

Dear Dispatch readers,

Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with senior writer David Drucker. To read about his upbringing in Malibu, transition from a manufacturing career to one in journalism, and his observations on the future of the Republican Party, be sure to click here.

This month, staff writer Nick Catoggio raised his hand (er, was coaxed into raising his hand) to answer all your questions.

Nick joined The Dispatch in 2022 and has authored the Boiling Frogs newsletter ever since. Before coming aboard, he spent 16 years blogging at Hot Air under the pen name Allahpundit.

As you’re thinking about questions you have for Nick, here are some suggested topics:

Reading about Donald Trump on Page Six every day as a child in Queens;

Watching conservative media slowly self-immolate;

Experiencing 9/11 from about 1,000 feet away from the World Trade Center;

Cranking out 2,500 words every weekday;

Being a staunch Trump critic in a family that voted for Trump;

Religiously watching some of the worst garbage on TV; and

What it’s like being a failed lawyer at a publication that’s increasingly known for its legal coverage.