Misleading Posts Claim Trump Fell Asleep During the GOP Convention

A viral post with more than 8 million views on X claims that former President Donald Trump fell asleep during the Republican National Convention.
Similar versions of the post have been liked and shared tens of thousands of times since Monday night.
The claims are false: Trump was praying, not sleeping.
On Monday night, Pastor James Roemke delivered a benediction to close the first night of the RNC. In a video of the benediction, Trump can be seen closing his eyes and leaning forward as Roemke begins to pray. The clips of Trump supposedly sleeping are taken from during this period of prayer, which lasted approximately a minute and a half.
