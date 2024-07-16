Skip to content
Misleading Posts Claim Trump Fell Asleep During the GOP Convention
A video shared on Twitter shows him praying during the benediction.

Tucker Carlson, Rep. Byron Donalds, former President Donald Trump, vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson appear on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
A viral post with more than 8 million views on X claims that former President Donald Trump fell asleep during the Republican National Convention. 

Similar versions of the post have been liked and shared tens of thousands of times since Monday night.

The claims are false: Trump was praying, not sleeping.

On Monday night, Pastor James Roemke delivered a benediction to close the first night of the RNC. In a video of the benediction, Trump can be seen closing his eyes and leaning forward as Roemke begins to pray. The clips of Trump supposedly sleeping are taken from during this period of prayer, which lasted approximately a minute and a half.

If you have a claim you would like to see us fact check, please send us an email at factcheck@thedispatch.com. If you would like to suggest a correction to this piece or any other Dispatch article, please email corrections@thedispatch.com.

Alex Demas's Headshot

Alex Demas

Alex Demas is a fact checker at The Dispatch and is based in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the company in 2023, he worked in England as a financial journalist and earned his MA in Political Economy at King's College London. When not heroically combating misinformation online, Alex can be found mixing cocktails, watching his beloved soccer team Aston Villa lose a match, or attempting to pet stray cats.

