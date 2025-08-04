The Monthly Mailbag With James Scimecca

At the beginning of every month, a different Dispatch staffer fields questions from members and compiles his or her answers in a mailbag a few weeks later. This month, it’s our editorial partnerships manager, James Scimecca’s, turn. Here’s the catch: Monthly Mailbag questions are submitted in the comments section on our website, which is a perk available only to paying members of The Dispatch. If you’d like to ask Mike a question—and unlock a whole bunch of other benefits, including members-only newsletters, interactive livestreams, and more—just click the button below. JOIN TODAY!

Dear Dispatch readers,

Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with Mike Rothman, our president and leader of all things business operations. To read about his experience running Fatherly, recently becoming a father himself, his future plans to grow The Dispatch, and his early experiences script writing for Conan O’Brien, click here.

This month, editorial partnerships manager James Scimecca has raised his hand to take on your questions.

James joined The Dispatch in October 2023 as editor of The Morning Dispatch, and moved over to the business side of the house in March 2024. Before joining our skiff, he spent his career in communications and public relations, working for a slate of nonprofits and advocacy organizations.

As you’re thinking about questions you have for James, here are some suggested topics:

How being a day-one subscriber to The Dispatch led to him joining the team;

What it’s like to grow a start-up media business;

What lessons he took from his previous career;

Making the case for “Dispatch conservatism”;

Why karaoke is the greatest pastime, and the worst karaoke song of all time;

Moneyballing the Dispatch softball team [Editor’s note: We are currently 0-5];

Why he believes Washington, D.C., is the greatest college town in the country;

The difficulties of learning Italian as an adult; and

How college a cappella shaped his approach to business strategy.