The Monthly Mailbag With Mike Rothman

At the beginning of every month, a different Dispatch staffer fields questions from members and compiles his or her answers in a mailbag a few weeks later. This month, it’s our president, Mike Rothman’s, turn. Here’s the catch: Monthly Mailbag questions are submitted in the comments section on our website, which is a perk available only to paying members of The Dispatch. If you’d like to ask Mike a question—and unlock a whole bunch of other benefits, including members-only newsletters, interactive livestreams, and more—just click the button below. JOIN TODAY!

Dear Dispatch readers,

Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with staff writer Nick Catoggio. To read about his experience in the right-wing blogosphere trenches, why he doesn’t show his face, and how he cranks out 3,000 words every weekday, be sure to click here.

This month, our president, Mike Rothman, has raised his hand to answer all your questions.

Mike joined The Dispatch in early 2024 and leads the business side of the company. Before coming aboard, he started and ran Fatherly and helped grow Thrillist from zero to 200 employees. He currently serves as an investor in and advisor to more than a dozen digital-first consumer brands.

As you’re thinking about questions you have for Mike, here are some suggested topics:

How the experience of running a parenting media company as a single, non-dad compares to spending his first year of actual fatherhood at The Dispatch;

The differences between being an advisor to The Dispatch and a day-to-day operator;

How his experience building, advising, and investing in media companies over the last 20 years inform how he thinks about the future of The Dispatch;

What parts of building a media business he thinks most founders underestimate;

What he learned working with Conan O’Brien that applies to his day-to-day work for The Dispatch; and

What he would do if he wasn’t working at The Dispatch.