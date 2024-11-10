The Dispatch Monthly Mailbag With Mike Warren 

Dear Dispatch readers,

Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with Valerie Smith, our director of talent and operations. To read about what her job entails, what it was like to be The Dispatch’s first employee, and her experience attending Wheaton College, be sure to click here.

This month, senior editor Mike Warren has raised his hand to take on all of your questions.

Mike joined The Dispatch in early 2023 after working as an on-air reporter at CNN and senior writer at The Weekly Standard. He led our Dispatch Politics team through the 2024 election cycle, and has years of experience covering campaigns, Capitol Hill, and the White House.

As you’re thinking about questions you have for Mike, here are some suggested topics:

Stories from 15 years of reporting in Washington and on American politics;

Observations from covering the 2024 election;

The distinctions between working in print, television, and digital journalism;

His life as the father of three boys between the ages of 10 and (nearly) two;

His obsessions with stand-up comedy and the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and the Beatles;

His taste for regional foods from a career of reporting around the country;

His newfound interest in tiki cocktails;

His side gig as a co-host of the Subbeacon Podcast.