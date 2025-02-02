The Monthly Mailbag With Valerie Pavilonis

At the beginning of every month, a different Dispatch staffer fields questions from members and compiles his or her answers in a mailbag a few weeks later. This month, it’s ideas editor Valerie Pavilonis’ turn.

Here’s the catch: Monthly Mailbag questions are submitted in the comments section on our website, which is a perk available only to paying members of The Dispatch. If you’d like to ask Valerie a question—and unlock a whole bunch of other benefits, including members-only newsletters, interactive livestreams, and more—just click the button below.

Dear Dispatch readers,

Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with community and partnerships manager Ryan Brown. To read about his childhood in Grand Rapids, his transition from the editorial side of The Dispatch to the business side, and the story of how Mitt Romney helped him meet his wife, be sure to click here.

This month, our newest hire, ideas editor Valerie Pavilonis, has raised her hand to take on all of your questions.

Valerie joined The Dispatch last month after stints at the New York Times, NewsGuard, and USA Today. She’s originally from Chicago, and graduated from Yale University with a degree in English. In her role at The Dispatch, she will be primarily responsible for coordinating our Monday Essay feature and the weekend culture section.

As you’re thinking about questions you have for Valerie, here are some suggested topics:

Her decision to jump from the Times to The Dispatch;

The importance of her Catholic faith;

The biggest differences between the first and third largest cities in the United States;

Her vision for The Dispatch’s cultural coverage; and

Her most strongly held opinions about literature and modern art.