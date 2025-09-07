The Monthly Mailbag With Zachary Shemtob

Dear Dispatch readers,

Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with James Scimecca, our editorial partnerships manager. To read about his thoughts on Dispatch conservatism, his experience with college a cappella, and his opinion on “what is up” with the Dispatch softball team, click here.

This month, Zachary Shemtob, the executive editor of the recently acquired SCOTUSblog, has raised his hand to take on your questions.

Zach joined SCOTUSblog in May. Prior to this, he worked at a boutique law firm in New York City, specializing in white collar criminal defense and complex commercial litigation. He graduated from Georgetown Law and clerked for federal judges in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. Before his legal career, Zach was an assistant professor of criminology at Central Connecticut State University, where he focused on legal decision-making. Zach has also written extensively on the Supreme Court and its jurisprudence for both the popular press and academic journals.

As you’re thinking about questions you have for Zach, here are some suggested topics:

What he misses most (and least) about being a criminal defense lawyer;

The weirdly natural transition from practicing law to overseeing a website;

Why President Donald Trump keeps racking up wins on the Supreme Court’s emergency docket;

Why Supreme Court justices should be chosen at random from a list of 1,000 lawyers;

The real problem with Drag Queen Story Hour (at least from the perspective of a gay dad);

Why JFK is the (second) worst president of the 20 th century;

century; Why My Cousin Vinny is overrated; and

Which Supreme Court justice is the most heavy metal.