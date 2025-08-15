Amid growing international scrutiny over humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, a series of viral social media posts claim that the territory received nearly half of the world’s humanitarian aid distributed in 2024.

“Gaza receives 45% of all humanitarian aid worldwide,” X user Carlos Abadi, a self-described peace activist, wrote August 10 in a post that accrued more than 1 million views. A quote tweet of Abadi’s post by Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry the following day got several hundred thousand more views and included a screenshot of what appears to be Grok, X’s artificial intelligence chatbot, confirming the claim.

“The claim that Gaza receives 45% of global humanitarian aid is supported by UN data, which indicates that in 2024, Gaza received approximately $1.8 billion out of $4 billion total aid distributed worldwide,” Grok’s response read.

Abadi’s claim—and Grok’s response—is incorrect.

The Global Humanitarian Overview, an annual report conducted by the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), reported that “Occupied Palestinian Territory”—the Gaza Strip and the West Bank—was the single biggest recipient of humanitarian assistance worldwide in 2024, but the total is nowhere near 45 percent of worldwide aid. The report calculated international humanitarian funding at $32 billion in 2024, not $4 billion. Gaza and the West Bank received a combined $2.5 billion in aid, or 7 percent of the total.