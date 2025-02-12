No, Trump Did Not Blame the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss on DEI or Taylor Swift

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles denied the Kansas City Chiefs their third straight Vince Lombardi Trophy with a 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX. Following the game, a viral post credited to Donald Trump—who had attended the game in person, a first for a sitting president—started spreading online. In the post, Trump blames the Chiefs’ loss on the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), DEI, and Taylor Swift.

“The Chiefs’ Super Bowl performance was a DISASTER-totally EMBARRASSING! Maybe too focused on DEI nonsense instead of WINNING? Meanwhile, the Eagles get all the help-USAID money flowing in like water,” the post reads. And let’s not forget Taylor Swift-her presence was a DISTRACTION for Travis Kelce. The only good part? The MASSIVE cheers for me-louder than anything in the game! People are saying the MOST EVER at a Super Bowl. The fans know!”

While Trump did make several posts about the Super Bowl, there is no evidence he wrote the now-viral post.

On Sunday night, Trump’s Truth Social account made only four posts related to the Super Bowl. The first post, made at 5:40 p.m. ET, is photograph of Trump standing on the field at Caesars Superdome, the stadium where the game took place. The next, made at 9:01 p.m. ET, includes two video clips: One of Trump overlooking the stadium with his daughter Ivanka, and another of Taylor Swift receiving mixed cheers and boos as she’s shown on the stadium’s screen. At 11:14 p.m. ET, Trump posted that “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” In his final post of the night, made at 11:15 p.m. ET, Trump criticized the NFL’s new dynamic kickoff rule. “The worst part of the Super Bowl, by far, was watching the Kickoff where, as the ball is sailing through the air, the entire field is frozen, stiff. College Football does not do it, and won’t! Whose idea was it to ruin the Game?”

There is no evidence that the viral post was made and then deleted. Accounts on X that automatically repost each of Trump’s Truth Social posts do not include the statement mentioning USAID and DEI, and the post does not appear on Trump’s Truth, a site run by the anti-Trump organization Defending Democracy Together that archives all of Trump’s statements on Truth Social.