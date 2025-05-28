Premium Town Hall: Big, Beautiful May

We’re hosting our next Dispatch Premium Town Hall tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Zoom.

Dispatch founders Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg will answer your questions and discuss the biggest news stories at home and abroad. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to join the conversation—selected members will be invited on-screen to ask Steve and Jonah their questions live.

Bring your most pressing questions and join us for this must-attend discussion with our founders.

Who: Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg