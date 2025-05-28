Premium Town Hall: Big, Beautiful May

We’re hosting our next Dispatch Premium Town Hall tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Zoom.
Dispatch founders Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg will answer your questions and discuss the biggest news stories at home and abroad. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to join the conversation—selected members will be invited on-screen to ask Steve and Jonah their questions live.
Bring your most pressing questions and join us for this must-attend discussion with our founders.
Who: Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg
When: Wednesday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET
Where: On Zoom (passcode: May28TH)
Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.
With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.