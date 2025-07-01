Premium Town Hall: The Next 250

Dispatch founders Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg will take you behind the headlines of the biggest stories and open up the floor for questions and conversation. Plus, they’ll provide a sneak peek at a new initiative we’re launching: The Next 250, a year-long discussion of America’s founding principles leading up to the nation’s semiquincentennial.
The show starts at 8 p.m. ET on July 2. Not a premium member yet? Upgrade your membership today.
Who: Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg
When: July 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET
Where: On Zoom
Add event to calendar
Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.
With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.