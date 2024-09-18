Rumors of a ‘Goonies’ Sequel Are False

Jerk alert! Social media users are spreading rumors that a sequel to the hit 1985 film The Goonies is under production. “Steven Spielberg will direct the sequel,” claim the posts, many of which have thousands of likes and shares. Most of the posts include a teaser poster for the film, titled Goonies Are Good Enough.

“Sean Astin has already signed up with Ke Huy Quan, Josh Brolin and Martha Plimpton already rumoured to be attached,” the post goes on to claim. “The blockbuster sequel is also rumoured to be starring Daisy Ridley, Catherine O’Hara and Elijah Wood. ‘Goonies are Good Enough’ lands Christmas 2026.”

Goonies never say die, but it’s time to put these rumors to rest. Chunk, Mouth, Data, Brand, Mikey, Andy, and Stef will not be running into the Fratellis anytime soon, as the promotional poster is fake. Hopes for a sequel to the ’80s classic have abounded for years, and story writer Steven Spielberg has not written off the possibility of a new film, but there is no evidence that a follow-up is currently under production. The image’s high quality and virality offer a perfect example of how quickly and widely false information—even when it only concerns our favorite childhood movies—can spread online. Another Spielberg joint, E.T., has been subject to similar false claims.

The recent rumors likely originated from a September 6 article in The Sun, which claimed that a Goonies sequel had been green-lighted by Warner Bros. The article cites a single anonymous source and reports that “major stars” are likely to return for the sequel, which will be released in 2026 or 2027.

Cast members, however, have denied that a sequel is in progress. “People, there is no Goonies 2 script, there is no one ‘attached’, Spielberg is not directing, it’s not real,” actress Martha Plimpton, who played Stef in the original film, wrote in an Instagram post. “I HAV NO INFO THAT A SEQUEL IS IN THE WORX,” Corey Feldman, the actor who played Mouth, similarly wrote on X.

Meanwhile, co-star Sean Astin took to X to ask Steven Spielberg to make the hypothetical sequel a reality. “It’s our time. C’mon Steven,” he wrote.

In a 2020 cast reunion livestream, Spielberg said that despite he and the film’s director and writer having had “a lot of conversations about [a sequel],” none of their ideas had held much water. “The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the 80s,” Spielberg told the film’s cast.