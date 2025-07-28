Skip to content
Latest
No, Beyonce Was Not Paid $11 Million to Endorse Kamala Harris
Go to my account
Fact Check

No, Beyonce Was Not Paid $11 Million to Endorse Kamala Harris

Trump called for the singer-songwriter to be ‘prosecuted’ for endorsing the vice president.

Houston native Beyoncé Knowles speaks during Vice President Kamala Harris rally Friday, October 25, 2024, at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. (Photo by Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
By
Scroll to the comments section

President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday evening that singer Beyoncé Knowles was “probably illegally” paid $11 million for performing at an October 2024 campaign rally in Houston for then-Vice President Kamala Harris. 

“I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT,” Trump wrote in a post on TruthSocial. In the same post, he accused television mogul Oprah and media personality Rev. Al Sharpton for accepting illegal payments from the Harris campaign. 

“Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!” Trump continued. He had previously called for a “major investigation” into the Harris campaign’s celebrity endorsements in May. 

According to records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Harris campaign reported sending $165,000 to Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s production company, for “campaign event production.” A senior Harris spokesperson later clarified the nature of the payment as covering the “ancillary costs for that performance.” It is unclear where Trump is getting the $11 million figure, and no law forbids politicians from paying for endorsements, though they do have to disclose those payments. 

The White House and the Federal Election Commission declined The Dispatch’s requests for comment. Efforts to reach Beyonce’s representatives at Parkwood Entertainment were unsuccessful.

Owen Tilman

Owen Tilman is an intern at The Dispatch and a rising junior at Yale University. In addition to being an aspiring political reporter, he is a classical philosophy nerd, avid piano player, and regular attendee at good burger joints.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

Related Content

The Latest

https://d3tp52qarp2cyk.cloudfront.net/polly-audio/post-89847-generative-Stephen.f86e16b5-bd11-4ee6-8d11-080817b8fe3d.mp3
/

Speed