No, Beyonce Was Not Paid $11 Million to Endorse Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday evening that singer Beyoncé Knowles was “probably illegally” paid $11 million for performing at an October 2024 campaign rally in Houston for then-Vice President Kamala Harris.
“I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT,” Trump wrote in a post on TruthSocial. In the same post, he accused television mogul Oprah and media personality Rev. Al Sharpton for accepting illegal payments from the Harris campaign.
“Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!” Trump continued. He had previously called for a “major investigation” into the Harris campaign’s celebrity endorsements in May.
According to records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Harris campaign reported sending $165,000 to Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s production company, for “campaign event production.” A senior Harris spokesperson later clarified the nature of the payment as covering the “ancillary costs for that performance.” It is unclear where Trump is getting the $11 million figure, and no law forbids politicians from paying for endorsements, though they do have to disclose those payments.
The White House and the Federal Election Commission declined The Dispatch’s requests for comment. Efforts to reach Beyonce’s representatives at Parkwood Entertainment were unsuccessful.
