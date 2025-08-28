No, Trump Was Not ‘Quietly Removed’ as a Nobel Prize Nominee

On several platforms, social media users have been claiming that President Donald Trump has been “quietly removed” from the Nobel Peace Prize nominee list by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The posts cite “violation of international norms and ongoing criminal proceedings” as the cause for his “removal” from consideration, and they cite nobelprize.org as the source. These claims are unfounded.

There is no mention on nobelprize.org of Trump’s nomination being removed by the committee, but the site does list its nomination policies and notes that the committee does not publish or even confirm the names of nominees.

As the site for the Nobel Peace Prize outlines:

The Nobel Committee does not itself announce the names of nominees, neither to the media nor to the candidates themselves. In certain cases names of candidates appear in the media. These advanced surmises are either the product of sheer speculation or information released by the person or persons behind the nomination.

The list of nominees in a given year and the nominators behind them is not released until 50 years after the award has been given. According to the FAQ section, anyone can be nominated, and therefore the committee makes clear that it is not an endorsement or honor by the Nobel institution to be a nominee. The committee is responsible for picking a candidate or candidates as the prize winner in an eight-month screening process which includes creating a shortlist, doing research on all shortlisted candidates, and coming to a unanimous or majority vote decision.

Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize at least 12 times. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated Trump for the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, and Trump was nominated again in November 2024 by Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukraine parliament, for his involvement in the Ukraine-Russia negotiations. Merezhko later withdrew the nomination, citing Trump’s inability to obtain a ceasefire. According to Newsweek, two Republican members of the House of Representatives—Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia and Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York nominated Trump this year.