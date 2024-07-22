Video: Biden Drops Out

On yet another emergency edition of Dispatch Live, Steve and Sarah were joined by Jonah, Mike, and Drucker to break down President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. What was the tipping point for Biden? Is Harris a done deal? How will the Trump campaign respond? And what kind of steak does Steve want from Sarah?
On the Agenda:
- How Democrats forced Biden’s hand
- What a Kamala Harris campaign might look like
- Will Republicans’ “coup” messaging be effective?
Show Notes:
Audio-only recordings of Dispatch Live are available the following morning on The Skiff, our members-only podcast feed. Click here to sign up for The Skiff on your preferred podcast platform.