Video: Trump Reanointed at RNC
General

Video: Trump Reanointed at RNC

Watch the video of our live-streamed discussion.

By
In a special (and especially late) episode of Dispatch Live, Sarah and Jonah were joined by Steve and the Dispatch Politics team—David M. Drucker, Michael Warren, John McCormack, and Charles Hilu—from the ground in Milwaukee after former President Donald Trump’s speech to close the Republican National Convention.

Show Notes:

Audio-only recordings of Dispatch Live are available the following morning on The Skiff, our members-only podcast feed. Click here to sign up for The Skiff on your preferred podcast platform.

The Dispatch Staff's Headshot

The Dispatch Staff

