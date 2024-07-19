Video: Trump Reanointed at RNC

In a special (and especially late) episode of Dispatch Live, Sarah and Jonah were joined by Steve and the Dispatch Politics team—David M. Drucker, Michael Warren, John McCormack, and Charles Hilu—from the ground in Milwaukee after former President Donald Trump’s speech to close the Republican National Convention.
Show Notes:
- Our Dispatch Podcast and Advisory Opinions crossover podcast on the assassination attempt
- Monday’s Dispatch Politics coverage on the RNC’s new unity message
- Yesterday’s Dispatch Politics coverage on Nikki Haley’s overtures to Reagan Republicans
- Michael Warren reports on the Republicans’ electoral optimism
- Steve’s interview with Sen. Mike Lee on his transformation into a Trump defender
Audio-only recordings of Dispatch Live are available the following morning on The Skiff, our members-only podcast feed. Click here to sign up for The Skiff on your preferred podcast platform.