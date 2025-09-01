What We Got Wrong in August

schedule
In April, The Dispatch began a new practice of rounding up corrections issued each month. You can read that introductory post here, but the short version is this: We’re proud of our editorial standards, we know we won’t be perfect, and when we fall short, we want to own it—clearly and transparently.
Below are the corrections and clarifications we made in August. As always, our mistakes are rarely the fault of any one person, but the responsibility for what we publish rests with me. If you see something we missed, please email us at corrections@thedispatch.com.
- On August 1, we updated a component of a photo collage accompanying an article about Aristotle and the middle class.
- On August 6, we updated an article about salient issues in the upcoming midterm elections to correct the state from which Scott Brown is running for U.S. Senate.
- On August 11, we updated an edition of Wanderland to correct the order of Clare Boothe Luce’s name.
- On August 13, we updated an edition of The Morning Dispatch to correct the spelling of Jon Husted’s last name.
- On August 14, we updated an edition of The Morning Dispatch to correct the spelling of Timothée Chalamet’s first name and to note that the name of the band, Kiss, is not an acronym.
- On August 21, we updated a story about California’s redistricting efforts to correct the name of the National Republican Congressional Committee.
- On August 22, Steve Hayes provided additional context to a story he had told on an earlier episode of The Dispatch Podcast about the homeless population in Washington, D.C.
- On August 24, we updated an edition of The G-File to note that Cracker Barrel’s redesigned logo was not an exact replica of the company’s original logo.
- On August 25, we updated an article about the FBI search of John Bolton’s home to correct details about the conclusion that special counsel Robert Hur reached after investigating then-President Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents.
- On August 28, we updated an edition of The Morning Dispatch to correct the spelling of Lilo & Stitch and remove a typo from Scott Lincicome’s last name.
