What We Got Wrong in July

In April, The Dispatch began a new practice of rounding up corrections issued each month. You can read that introductory post here, but the short version is this: We’re proud of our editorial standards, we know we won’t be perfect, and when we fall short, we want to own it—clearly and transparently.
Below are the corrections and clarifications we made in July. As always, our mistakes are rarely the fault of any one person, but the responsibility for what we publish rests with me. If you see something we missed, please email us at corrections@thedispatch.com.
- On July 3, we updated an article about shipbuilding to note that the Military Sealift Command, not the U.S. Merchant Marine fleet, is responsible for the replenishment of naval vessels.
- On July 10, we updated an edition of The Morning Dispatch to wish readers a happy Thursday instead of Wednesday.
- On July 11, we updated an edition of Boiling Frogs to note that Sen. Lisa Murkowski, not Sen. Susan Collins, voted in favor of the One Big Beautiful Bill, and we updated an article about deportations in Los Angeles to correct the spelling of Kimberley Plotnik’s first name.
- On July 13, we updated an edition of Dispatch Faith to correct the first name of the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- On July 17, we updated an edition of The G-File to remove an incorrect reference to J.D. Vance having taken an officer’s oath in the Marine Corps.
- On July 18, we updated an article about democratic backsliding in Georgia to correct the spelling of Nino Vadatchkoria’s name and an edition of The Morning Dispatch to correct the spelling of Joe Jacobson’s name.
- On July 19, we updated a Next 250 essay to correct the year a treaty with France was signed and remove an erroneous reference to Arthur Lee serving in the British Royal Army.
- On July 23, we updated an article on the Republican Jewish Coalition to reflect that the National Jewish Democratic Council folded and was replaced by the Jewish Democratic Council of America.
- On July 24, we updated an article on the Supreme Court’s decision on nationwide injunctions to remove references to two class-action lawsuits for which the author incorrectly stated that judges had granted nationwide injunctions without certifying a class.
- On July 28, we updated the photo caption on an article about a new centrist group to note that the photo depicts the Russell Senate Office Building, not the Dirksen Senate Office Building.
