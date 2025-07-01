What We Got Wrong in June

In April, The Dispatch began a new practice of rounding up corrections issued each month. You can read that introductory post here , but the short version is this: We’re proud of our editorial standards, we know we won’t be perfect, and when we fall short, we want to own it—clearly and transparently.

Below are the corrections and clarifications we made in June. As always, our mistakes are rarely the fault of any one person, but the responsibility for what we publish rests with me. If you see something we missed, please email us at corrections@thedispatch.com.