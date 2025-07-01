What We Got Wrong in June

Audio versions are only available to subscribers of The Dispatch. Join Today! to listen to this post.
In April, The Dispatch began a new practice of rounding up corrections issued each month. You can read that introductory post here, but the short version is this: We’re proud of our editorial standards, we know we won’t be perfect, and when we fall short, we want to own it—clearly and transparently.
Below are the corrections and clarifications we made in June. As always, our mistakes are rarely the fault of any one person, but the responsibility for what we publish rests with me. If you see something we missed, please email us at corrections@thedispatch.com.
- On June 8, we updated an edition of The Morning Dispatch to correct Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s title.
- On June 11, we updated an explanatory article about DOGE cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to correct the first name of NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad.
- On June 15, we updated an edition of The Morning Dispatch to include additional details about a shooting in Salt Lake City and to correct the name of the fighter bombers flying overhead at the military parade in Washington, D.C. They were P-51 Mustangs, not P-50 Mustangs.
- On June 17, we updated an article about potential Russia sanctions to correct the home state of Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.
- On June 18, we updated an edition of The G-File to correct the wording of the slogan, “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.”
