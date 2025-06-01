What We Got Wrong in May

Audio versions are only available to subscribers of The Dispatch. Join Today! to listen to this post.
In April, The Dispatch began a new practice of rounding up corrections issued each month. You can read that introductory post here, but the short version is this: We’re proud of our editorial standards, we know we won’t be perfect, and when we fall short, we want to own it—clearly and transparently.
Below are the corrections and clarifications we made in May. As always, our mistakes are rarely the fault of any one person, but the responsibility for what we publish rests with me. If you see something we missed, please email us at corrections@thedispatch.com.
- On May 5, we updated an edition of The G-File to correct details about the Maccabees. They revolted against the Seleucid Empire, not the Roman Empire.
- On May 9, we updated Joseph Roche’s report on the minerals deal involving Ukraine and the United States to correct the distance between Kyiv and the Zavallivsky Graphite Mine.
- On May 14, we updated Yascha Mounk’s article about the growing wealth gap between Europe and the United States to correct a statistic about the prevalence of computers in various countries. The statistic referred to the number of computers per 100 people, not per capita.
- On May 15, we updated the caption on a photo featured in Valerie Pavilonis’ article about Catholic art to correct the first name of the art house’s media manager.
- On May 20, we updated an edition of The G-File to note that the USS Quincy was a cruiser, not an aircraft carrier.
- On May 21, we updated an edition of The Morning Dispatch to note that Ron Wyden is a U.S. senator, not a U.S. representative.
- On May 21, we updated an edition of The G-File to correct the spelling of Rahm Emanuel’s last name.
- On May 22, we updated Steve Hayes’ review of Original Sin to note that the June 28, 2024, presidential debate was the only debate Joe Biden participated in, not the only debate of the 2024 election cycle.
