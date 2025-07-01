Skip to content
Latest
Where’s the Outrage?
Go to my account
Policy

Where’s the Outrage?

Why Americans aren’t up in arms about the Big Beautiful Bill.

Protesters rally against Republican attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California, on July 29, 2017. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
By
Scroll to the comments section

Jeff Stein covers economics, not “vibes,” for the Washington Post, but I understand why he might dabble in the latter. It’s often hard to tell the two subjects apart.

Yesterday, he posted this provocative vibe check about the big, beautiful mess being cooked up in the Senate: “Could just be me but sure feels like WAY less angst in the country about the Medicaid cuts in 2025 relative to the ACA repeal fight of 2017, though the projected impact in terms of people losing insurance is pretty similar.”

It does feel that way, doesn’t it?

Maybe it shouldn’t. Check the numbers and you’ll find strong opposition to the One Big Beautiful Bill, in some cases comparable to the degree of opposition eight years ago to ending Obamacare. In June 2017, a month before the repeal effort collapsed in the Senate, the Kaiser Family Foundation put the GOP’s plan to replace the ACA at 25 points underwater in favorability. Two weeks ago, the same outfit found the favorability of the legislation currently making its way through Congress to be marginally worse at 29 points net negative.

There’s lots of angst! But … it’s a subdued angst.

Eight years ago, protesters descended on the Capitol and even followed lawmakers around back home to make their anger about repealing Obamacare known. The most noteworthy agita around the Big Beautiful Bill, by contrast, involves the world’s richest man and the president flaming each other online. Elon Musk is angrily waving his colossal checkbook at Republicans who dare support the legislation; Donald Trump is casually hinting about deporting him if he doesn’t shut up.

The dearth of public outrage seems stranger still when you consider how unenthusiastic congressional Republicans are about the current legislation.

Repealing Obamacare was the party’s white whale, something they’d pursued for seven years before the opportunity at last arrived to harpoon it. Hardly anyone in the House or Senate GOP seems comparably passionate about the Big Beautiful Bill. If anything, support that was already tepid is turning chilly as the process wears on. “On the text chains, on the phone calls, everyone is complaining” about the Senate bill, one House Republican told The Hill. “It’s amazing to a lot of us—how did it get so much f—ing worse?”

Congressional Republicans dislike it, congressional Democrats detest it, and the general public is grimly skeptical. That sounds like a recipe for mass protests, seriously bad political “vibes.” Where are they?

Where’s the outrage?

Nick Catoggio's Headshot

Nick Catoggio

Nick Catoggio is a staff writer at The Dispatch and is based in Texas. Prior to joining the company in 2022, he spent 16 years gradually alienating a populist readership at Hot Air. When Nick isn’t busy writing a daily newsletter on politics, he’s … probably planning the next day’s newsletter.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

More on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

The Latest

https://d3tp52qarp2cyk.cloudfront.net/polly-audio/post-88304-generative-Stephen.402f2590-449b-4297-8f69-8afb036950ff.mp3
/

Speed