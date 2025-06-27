Skip to content
Failure Is Not an Option
Politics

Failure Is Not an Option

The war over the success of the Iran war.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon on June 26, 2025. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
By
Watching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meet the press on Thursday, I was struck by how many historically embarrassing public spectacles America has suffered through from the president or one of his deputies over the past 10 years.

I don’t just mean Donald Trump. Joe Biden’s debate showing one year ago today must be the most humiliating performance by a White House official in front of an audience since the founding. Even Karine Jean-Pierre’s dismal daily briefings seemed polished and professional by comparison.

But the Trumpified GOP has produced some doozies. There was Sean Spicer’s “biggest crowd evah” browbeating following the 2017 inaugural and Rudy Giuliani’s fiasco at Four Seasons Total Landscaping after the 2020 election, bookends to the first Trump presidency that summarized its commitment to honesty and competence. 

Hegseth’s briefing yesterday belongs in the pantheon because it channeled the ethos of Trump’s second presidency. America’s highest-ranking defense official wasn’t there to inform the public about the state of the most dangerous U.S. military intervention since 2003. He was there to demagogue the media in hopes of turning a policy choice with grave strategic implications into a culture-war dispute.

Nick Catoggio

Nick Catoggio is a staff writer at The Dispatch and is based in Texas. Prior to joining the company in 2022, he spent 16 years gradually alienating a populist readership at Hot Air. When Nick isn’t busy writing a daily newsletter on politics, he’s … probably planning the next day’s newsletter.

