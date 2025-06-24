Skip to content
Latest
Three Histories of the Iran War
Go to my account
Politics

Three Histories of the Iran War

All sides are primed to disown ‘the Trump doctrine.’

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on June 24, 2025, about a day after announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
Scroll to the comments section

“Wasn’t Trump calling for unconditional surrender like two days ago?” Matt Yglesias wondered as news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran brokered by the White House spread.

It was seven days ago, actually. But in fairness to Yglesias, it’s not easy to keep the timeline straight on Donald Trump’s sudden transformation into John McCain

Two days ago was when the president endorsed regime change in Tehran lest the mullahs fail to, and I quote, “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN.” The “unconditional surrender” demand came last Tuesday, the same day he casually threatened in a social media post to assassinate Iran’s supreme leader if Americans in the region were attacked.

The day after that, he told reporters that he wasn’t interested in a ceasefire. “A ceasefire means everything’s going swimmingly, we’ll take a little time off; it’s not,” he explained. “We’re not looking for a ceasefire, we’re looking for a total, complete victory. Again, you know what the victory is: no nuclear weapon.”

Then, yesterday, he turned around and … brokered a ceasefire, one that both sides quickly violated, to his profane annoyance. (It’s back in effect as of late Tuesday afternoon, but stay tuned.) No wonder Yglesias is confused.

Nick Catoggio's Headshot

Nick Catoggio

Nick Catoggio is a staff writer at The Dispatch and is based in Texas. Prior to joining the company in 2022, he spent 16 years gradually alienating a populist readership at Hot Air. When Nick isn’t busy writing a daily newsletter on politics, he’s … probably planning the next day’s newsletter.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

More From Nick Catoggio

The Latest

https://d3tp52qarp2cyk.cloudfront.net/polly-audio/post-87875-generative-Stephen.6b5ca17d-806f-48b4-9f05-151562bbf4d9.mp3
/

Speed