Politics

Cave Men

How to make a mockery of fiscal conservatism.

Rep. Chip Roy arrives for a House Rules Committee meeting on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act at the U.S. Capitol on May 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By
David Shor said something a few weeks ago that’s been bugging me.

Shor is a well-known Democratic data analyst. Last month he noted on Twitter that murder rates are lower in blue areas than red areas when you adjust for demographics. Try recalculating without the “demographic” adjustment, one user retorted, their insinuation perfectly clear.

The unadjusted rates are also lower in blue areas, Shor replied. Then came this: “The issue is that conservatives lazily and incorrectly assume it’s because of demographics because they are deeply uncurious about policy.”

That irked me—and not merely because he sullied the good name of conservatism by using it as a synonym for “right-wing,” which hasn’t been fair since 2015.

Democrats in New York City just nominated a guy for mayor who’s promising to freeze rents (which he can’t do) and jack up the minimum wage to $30 an hour by 2030. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has enough of a national following to be a legit player in the 2028 presidential race. Neoliberal wonks with their noses buried in Abundance may have more thoughtful things to say about policy than the average right-winger, but left-wingers intent on re-running the same old failed experiments in hopes of better results are in no position to throw stones.

Nick Catoggio

