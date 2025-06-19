Skip to content
The Grudge
The Grudge

The political risk to Israel in a U.S. attack on Iran.

President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on April 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
Nearly every day for the last 10 years I’ve had to write sentences about politics that I never thought I’d write. Here’s one more: Republican hawks are lucky to have Donald Trump as president at this moment.

Er, sort of. “A Fox host told Trump over lunch two weeks ago that Iran was days from a nuke, which he apparently believed over the denials of the former Fox contributor he made director of national intelligence,” Media MattersMatt Gertz observed, accurately describing the state of play. “Now the former Fox host Trump named secretary of defense has the U.S. military marshaling forces in the region while a different former Fox host has been in a scorched-earth fight with the first Fox host to capture Trump’s attention and stop it.”

When you put it that way, maybe “lucky” isn’t the right word.

Still, the fact remains that Trump is the only politician in America who could conceivably join an Israeli war on Iran and bring most of the modern right along. Had President Nikki Haley tried to do so, populists disgruntled by having a “neocon” back in charge of the GOP would have seethed over her warmongering. Had President Ron DeSantis tried, MAGA loyalists within the GOP base would have called him a traitor to populism for abandoning Trump’s isolationist legacy.

Nick Catoggio

Nick Catoggio is a staff writer at The Dispatch and is based in Texas. Prior to joining the company in 2022, he spent 16 years gradually alienating a populist readership at Hot Air. When Nick isn’t busy writing a daily newsletter on politics, he’s … probably planning the next day’s newsletter.

