Politics

The Rough Stuff

Does Trump have a mandate for ‘strength’ or not?

A demonstrator holds up a sign on June 14 in Los Angeles, California, where daily protests have been occurring in response to a series of federal immigration raids. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
By
The closest I get to feeling sympathy for Donald Trump is when I’m reminded that he leads a country of silly people whose deepest political conviction is that there is such a thing as a free lunch.

I never arrive at actual sympathy for him because he wouldn’t be president if Americans were different. But I would understand if he looked at his polling with bewilderment and wondered, “What the hell do these voters want?”

As a candidate, he promised new tariffs. He won. He imposed those tariffs. Americans didn’t like them.

As a candidate, he warned that Iran couldn’t be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. He won. He bombed Iran’s nuclear program. Americans didn’t like it.

As a candidate, he vowed to deport illegal immigrants en masse. He won. He’s begun raiding workplaces to round up those immigrants. Americans didn’t like it.

Here’s who Americans are. They’re a population that wants the budget balanced without cutting entitlements, that wants jobs repatriated without protectionism, that wants Iran disarmed without military force, and that wants illegal immigrants removed without any rough stuff. One free lunch after another, as far as the eye can see.

Nick Catoggio

