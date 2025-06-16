Skip to content
Latest
The Red-Meat Retreat
Go to my account
Boiling Frogs

The Red-Meat Retreat

On America’s new ‘liberationist’ immigration policy.

Illustration by Noah Hickey. (Photos by Tom Pennington/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
By
Scroll to the comments section

Lost in the coverage of a U.S. senator getting tackled and handcuffed last Thursday at a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press conference in Los Angeles was what happened moments before. “We are not going away,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had just told reporters, addressing the recent immigration raids in L.A. “We are staying here to liberate this city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor had placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into the city.”

The U.S. government isn’t normally in the habit of “liberating” voters from the policies of their elected representatives, but that wasn’t the most interesting thing about Noem’s comment. The interesting thing was the timing. At that very hour, on the other side of the country, her boss was backpedaling on mass deportation.

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, longtime workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” the president declared in an inimitably capitalized social media post. He repeated the point later at the White House, saying of illegal immigrants who work on farms, “They’re not citizens, but they’ve turned out to be great. … We can’t take farmers, and take all their people and send them back.”

Within hours, DHS made it official. “Effective today, please hold on all work site enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants and operating hotels,” a senior ICE agent stated in an email to regional deputies. Pursuing criminal activity within those industries was fine, the guidance went on to say, but “noncriminal collaterals”—i.e., the vast, vast majority of illegal immigrants—were off-limits.

Just like that, mass deportation was dead. Trump’s political enemies, led by the man from whom DHS is supposedly liberating Californians, took a victory lap.

Nick Catoggio's Headshot

Nick Catoggio

Nick Catoggio is a staff writer at The Dispatch and is based in Texas. Prior to joining the company in 2022, he spent 16 years gradually alienating a populist readership at Hot Air. When Nick isn’t busy writing a daily newsletter on politics, he’s … probably planning the next day’s newsletter.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

More From Nick Catoggio

The Latest

https://d3tp52qarp2cyk.cloudfront.net/polly-audio/post-87419-generative-Stephen.b489cb37-5d67-4a66-bb98-42e3f5ade881.mp3
/

Speed