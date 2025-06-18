Skip to content
The many political pitfalls of attacking Iran.

Illustration by Noah Hickey/The Dispatch (aircraft image by Jalaa Marey/AFP and Trump image by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
By
Once more, for emphasis: Donald Trump’s base will not turn on him if he strikes Iran.

Yes, I know, a new Economist/YouGov poll found 53 percent of Republicans oppose the U.S. joining Israel’s military campaign versus 23 percent who support it. Even if that’s accurate (and maybe it isn’t), let’s check back on the numbers after the president gives the order to attack. The faithful are far more likely to question a policy when it’s hypothetical than after the divine leader has bet his political chip stack on it.

Even populist “influencers” who spent the last week discovering that they’re not so influential won’t turn against Trump for crossing them on Iran. The modern right is a movement by and for demagogues, and the art of demagoguery is finding scapegoats for one’s own failures. Israel, the “deep state,” the generals, Fox News: If America joins the fight, Tuckerites and Bannonistas will have no trouble shifting blame away from the president. The cardinal rule of authoritarian cultism—Trump cannot fail, he can only be failed—remains in effect.

So does the old adage that “victory has a thousand fathers but defeat is an orphan.” Public opinion about the wisdom of attacking Iran is highly outcome-dependent, I suspect. If the U.S. and Israel obliterate the regime’s nuclear program without American casualties, most Republicans will glory in the president’s show of strength. Even some voters in the other party will tilt in favor retroactively. There’s no arguing with success.

Nick Catoggio

Nick Catoggio is a staff writer at The Dispatch and is based in Texas.

