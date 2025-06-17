Skip to content
Latest
Warmongers and Kooks
Go to my account
Politics

Warmongers and Kooks

The Trump coalition after Iran.

Illustration by Noah Hickey/The Dispatch. (Photograph of Tucker Carlson by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; of Donald Trump by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; of Steve Bannon by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By
Scroll to the comments section

The Trump era will be remembered by history for its blend of menace and absurdity. So it felt fitting that the 10th anniversary of the president’s entry into national politics ended the way that it did, with a cryptic warning to residents of one of the world’s biggest cities to evacuate immediately … delivered in a social media post.

A lot has changed in 10 years.

But not everything. Through a twist of fate, Monday also saw the man who ended the Bush dynasty weighing whether to join, er, a preventive war in the Middle East based on questionable intelligence about an enemy’s nuclear capabilities.

It was only a few months ago that Donald Trump’s own spy chief, Tulsi Gabbard, testified to Congress that Iran wasn’t building nuclear weapons. When reporters asked the president about that on Monday, he answered, “I don’t care what she said. I think they’re very close” to having the bomb. In attacking Iraq, George W. Bush at least had the excuse that he relied on what the intelligence said; Trump is poised to do him one better by attacking Iran despite what the intelligence said.

The president is now at war—not with another country but with the isolationist “America First” faction of his own base.

Nick Catoggio's Headshot

Nick Catoggio

Nick Catoggio is a staff writer at The Dispatch and is based in Texas. Prior to joining the company in 2022, he spent 16 years gradually alienating a populist readership at Hot Air. When Nick isn’t busy writing a daily newsletter on politics, he’s … probably planning the next day’s newsletter.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

More From Nick Catoggio

The Latest

https://d3tp52qarp2cyk.cloudfront.net/polly-audio/post-87421-generative-Stephen.9a48e0b8-5d9b-4024-9ce8-5a016d99cf53.mp3
/

Speed