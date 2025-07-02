Skip to content
Politics

To Bribe or Not to Bribe?

That is the question.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office of the White House on June 10, 2025. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
Did Paramount do the right thing by agreeing to bribe the president?

By “the right thing,” I don’t mean the morally or ethically proper thing. The answer to that is as obvious as it is irrelevant in modern America. I mean the right thing from a business standpoint. Have we already reached the stage in Donald Trump’s second term where bribery is simply responsible corporate practice?

Last night, Paramount agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump under a Texas statute that prohibits certain forms of false advertising. The supposed “false advertising” in this case originated with an interview that 60 Minutes conducted with Vice President Kamala Harris last October. (The show airs on CBS, a subsidiary of Paramount.) One of her answers that made it to air was edited to make it more concise. CBS News claimed that was done because of time constraints; Trump claimed it amounted to deliberate “news distortion” designed to “deceive” the public into thinking that the Democratic candidate was more competent than she was.

Amazingly, this isn’t the only lawsuit Trump has filed seeking election-related damages in a state where he won by double digits in a national election he ultimately won comfortably.

Nick Catoggio

Nick Catoggio is a staff writer at The Dispatch and is based in Texas.

