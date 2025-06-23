Skip to content
Boiling Frogs

Kakistocracy at War

The bitter and the sweet of populist leadership.

Illustration by Noah Hickey/The Dispatch. (Photo by Carlos Barria/Getty Images)
“Right Move, Wrong Team,” said David Frum about this weekend’s U.S. attack on Iran. I take his point. But who would have been the “right team”?

Not Kamala Harris’ team. There’s little chance her administration would have joined an Israeli-led war after many months of left-wing outrage over Gaza. Not Joe Biden’s or Barack Obama’s teams, either. They were too invested in rapprochement with the Iranians to ever support military strikes.

George W. Bush’s team? It had its chance in Iraq to prove that it could effectively manage a conflict the administration initiated. Oh well.

Maybe Frum means Donald Trump’s first-term team, which began with the likes of James Mattis overseeing the military instead of a dissolute former Fox & Friends host. But even a more capable Trump administration is still a Trump administration. Being surrounded by hawks in 2019 didn’t prevent the then-president from canceling airstrikes on Iran 10 minutes before the operation was to begin.

Frum must be imagining a team led by a more competent Republican president, someone in the hawkish Nikki Haley mold or the smart-but-cynical populist Ron DeSantis niche. As I explained on Thursday, though, either would have faced serious political difficulties in attacking Iran. Democrats would have rallied against another Middle Eastern war of choice and Trump’s cultish base would have lashed the new GOP leader for betraying “America First.” It’s hard to start a war when two-thirds of the country is rooting for you to fail from the jump.

The terrible truth is that the current team is the “right team” to strike Iran because it’s the only team capable of building a respectable-ish level of public support for doing so. Only Nixon could go to China, only Trump could bomb Natanz.

Nick Catoggio's Headshot

Nick Catoggio

Nick Catoggio is a staff writer at The Dispatch and is based in Texas. Prior to joining the company in 2022, he spent 16 years gradually alienating a populist readership at Hot Air. When Nick isn’t busy writing a daily newsletter on politics, he’s … probably planning the next day’s newsletter.

