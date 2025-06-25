Skip to content
Boiling Frogs

Generation Z

Understanding Zohran Mamdani’s primary win.

By
I have a half-baked hot take that every presidential transition since 2008 has been a case of Americans choosing the most radical available alternative to their current leadership.

In 2008, they repudiated the failures of a dynastic, WASPy, pro-war Republican by electing a young, anti-war, African American Democrat selling hope and change. In 2016, they repudiated Barack Obama’s diverse “coalition of the ascendant” by electing a boorish, nationalist demagogue selling white identity politics. In 2020, they repudiated Donald Trump’s chaotic populism by electing an impossibly old, establishment dinosaur selling “normalcy.”

One can arguably extend the logic to 2000, when Americans repudiated Bill Clinton—who had defeated a guy named “George Bush”—by electing another guy named “George Bush.” And by that reasoning, even 2024 fits the pattern: What more radical repudiation of normal ol’ Joe Biden could there have been than reelecting the same twice-impeached convicted felon who tried to steal his 2020 victory from him?

Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary in New York City wasn’t a national election, but it felt like the same sort of disorienting pendulum-swing that I just described. Trump won in 2016 because many of his fans were spoiling to repudiate a president whom they believed to be an African-born, Muslim socialist. Well, last night, in the current president’s hometown, Democrats actually did nominate an African-born, Muslim socialist.

Nick Catoggio

