Yes, Trump Just Nationalized U.S. Steel
Policy

Yes, Trump Just Nationalized U.S. Steel

At least by the United States’ own standards.

Illustration by Noah Hickey/The Dispatch. (Photographs by Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images and Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
By
When news first broke that President Donald Trump was going to approve Nippon Steel’s purchase of U.S. Steel, I was eager to put the move onto my depressingly short Good Trump List. Subsequent events have—to put it mildly— tempered that enthusiasm. In particular, it was announced Saturday that the sale, which officially closed today, would proceed only because Nippon Steel agreed to give the U.S. government a “golden share” in the merged entity, entitling a sitting U.S. president to decisive control over some of the firm’s American operations. As of writing, the terms of this arrangement haven’t officially been published, but Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick tweeted most of them on Saturday. And they are extensive:

This perpetual golden share prevents any of the following from occurring without the consent of the president of the United States or his designee:

  • Relocate U.S. Steel’s headquarters from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
  • Redomicile outside the United States
  • Change the name of the company from U.S. Steel
  • Reduce, waive, or delay the $14 billion of near-term investments into U.S. Steel
  • Transfer production or jobs outside the United States
  • Close or idle plants before certain timeframes other than normal course temporary idling for safety, upgrades, etc.
  • Other protections regarding employee salaries, anti-dumping pricing, raw materials and sourcing outside the U.S., acquisitions, and more.

The AP adds that the golden share also gives the president “the authority to name one of the corporate board’s independent three directors and veto power over the other two choices.” Presumably other terms will emerge soon, but—regardless—these details are sufficient to turn my views on the U.S. Steel deal from vigorous support to aghast opposition.

It’s no exaggeration to say, in fact, that Trump just nationalized U.S. Steel—with all sorts of negative implications for doing so—by the United States’ own standards.

Editor’s Note, June 18, 2025: This newsletter was updated to make clear that specific text came from a Howard Lutnick post on X.

Scott Lincicome's Headshot

Scott Lincicome

Scott Lincicome is the author of the Capitolism newsletter, vice president of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, and a visiting lecturer at Duke University Law School.

