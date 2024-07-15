Trump Picks J.D. Vance For VP

“Never be like these f—ing losers who think the deck is stacked against them,” J.D. Vance’s grandmother often told him when he was a child. “You can do anything you want to do.”

To read Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy in 2016 was to admire Mamaw, Vance’s strong-willed and charmingly vulgar grandmother who gave him the much-needed stability he didn’t get from a drug-addicted mother who cycled through several husbands and live-in boyfriends. To read Hillbilly Elegy again in 2024 is to sit in awe and wonder at the unrelenting ambition of J.D. Vance himself.

By the time Vance graduated from high school, he writes in his memoir, he had aced the SAT but didn’t think he had the discipline to succeed in college, so he enlisted in the Marines instead. After completing his service, which included a deployment to Iraq as a public-affairs specialist, Vance breezed through Ohio State University in a little less than two years, graduating summa cum laude. Then Vance became a Yale Law School graduate, D.C. lawyer, freelance policy wonk, venture capitalist, and New York Times best-selling author.

Vance climbed the ladder of success not just by his own grit and talent, but by learning to adapt to a foreign culture. “[S]ocial mobility isn’t just about money and economics; it’s about a lifestyle change,” he wrote. “The wealthy and powerful aren’t just wealthy and powerful; they follow a different set of norms and mores.”

Vance’s ability to adapt has served him well in his two post-Hillbilly Elegy political campaigns—both of which were aimed at earning the vote of one man.

In 2022, Vance won the Ohio GOP Senate nomination by securing the decisive endorsement of Donald Trump, and two years later the 39-year-old senator is the odds-on favorite to be selected as Trump’s running mate. If Trump picks Vance and wins in November, Vice President Vance would become the prohibitive favorite for the GOP presidential nomination in 2028. And he would have a non-trivial chance of becoming president before then. (Trump turns 82 in 2028.)

Winning over the former president was no small feat for Vance, who called Trump “noxious,” “reprehensible,” an “idiot,” and “cultural heroin” during the 2016 campaign. “What percentage of the American population has @RealDonaldTrump sexually assaulted?” Vance asked in one 2016 tweet that has been deleted. “I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,” Vance wrote in a text message to a friend at the time.

But when Vance launched his Senate campaign in 2021, he begged Trump and Republican voters for forgiveness. “I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy,” Vance told Fox News viewers that July. “I think he was a good president.” Trump is “the leader of this movement,” Vance told Time magazine, “and if I actually care about these people and the things I say I care about, I need to just suck it up and support him.” A Vance spokesman declined an interview request with the senator for this article.