This Is What Nonproliferation Looks Like
This Is What Nonproliferation Looks Like

Applying a cost-benefit analysis to the Iran strike.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Vice President J.D. Vance sit in the Situation Room as they monitor the mission that took out three Iranian nuclear enrichment sites, at the White House on June 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Daniel Torok/The White House via Getty Images)
By
When events are moving fast, it sometimes makes more sense to talk about how to think about events rather than what to think. Washington is full of people desperate to win the argument about what to think about the last couple weeks. Trump was heroic! Trump was reckless! The bombing was stupid! It was brilliant! Necessary! Unnecessary! 

My own view is, I don’t know. But given the facts as we knew them when Trump made the call, I think it was probably the right one. It was certainly defensible. 

But here’s the thing: I think everyone should make peace with the fact that we won’t know whether Trump’s strike on Iran was a success for a while. 

Yes, of course, the operation was successful. The bombs hit the targets. There were no American casualties. That’s all great. But we won’t know the extent of the damage for a while. Moreover, whether we “obliterated” the program or barely nicked it, we still won’t know how successful this operation was because we don’t know whether the Iranians will abandon their pursuit of a nuclear bomb or redouble their efforts to get one ASAP. The enemy gets a vote. 

Jonah Goldberg

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief and co-founder of The Dispatch, based in Washington, D.C.

