Why We Care About Israel
Why We Care About Israel

Simply put, our ally is in danger.

Smoke and flame rise after Iranian strikes hit a building in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 16, 2025. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Over the last week or so, a number of people have asked me why America should be so concerned with Israel. Often, the question is rhetorical or in bad faith. But quite a few folks have been sincere. One way I can tell: They tend to go on at great length about how they’re not antisemitic and generally wish Israel well, before they get to their version of the question of why Israel takes up so much time and energy in American politics and foreign policy. Sometimes they phrase the question in ways I dislike or frame it in terms I disagree with, but the basic question remains a fair one: “Why should we care?”

Now, there are more than a few ways to answer this question. And I don’t think any one answer has to be persuasive to everybody or anybody. Some Christians have a theological commitment to supporting Israel. If you’re not one of those Christians, there’s no reason for you to care about that argument. Other people place a lot of importance on the fact that Israel is a democracy and ally (which provides incalculably valuable intelligence in a part of the world where we need it). I put a lot of stock in those arguments—I’m for taking the side of democracies everywhere, not necessarily militarily but at a minimum rhetorically—but there are plenty of people who really don’t care whether we’re friends with democracies and there are some people who think the cost of allying with Israel isn’t worth the benefits.

Jonah Goldberg

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief and co-founder of The Dispatch, based in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, enormous lizards roamed the Earth. More immediately prior to that, Jonah spent two decades at National Review, where he was a senior editor, among other things. He is also a bestselling author, longtime columnist for the Los Angeles Times, commentator for CNN, and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. When he is not writing the G-File or hosting The Remnant podcast, he finds real joy in family time, attending to his dogs and cat, and blaming Steve Hayes for various things.

