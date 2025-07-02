Skip to content
The AI New Wave

Millenarian sentiment is an (expected) byproduct of artificial intelligence.

Hey, 

Let’s get right to it. 

While I was at the Aspen Ideas Festival, the topic of artificial intelligence dominated many panels. I don’t want to wade into the actual details of AI policy. I’ll just say that it’s a legitimately important issue on any number of fronts. Indeed, that’s the only statement I can make about it that approaches anything like a consensus opinion. 

What is remarkable to me is that consensus. There haven’t been many times in human history when elites and non-elites alike sense that society is on the cusp of something really big and transformative. There have been even fewer times when that sense of things is accurate. The best examples of such moments are probably various millenarian panics. The Taiping Rebellion—led by Hong Xiuquan, who claimed to be Jesus’ brother—was a really weird mix of Christian and Chinese eschatology that led to around 25 million deaths in the 19th century. The Anabaptist Dominion of Münster (1534-35) in Germany was a pretty wild, albeit short-lived, party. The Xhosa cattle-killing movement in what is now South Africa was even weirder. A Xhosa prophetess, Nongqawuse, sparked a riot of crop destruction and—you guessed it—cattle slaughter, justified in the belief that such actions would cause the dead to rise and purge the continent of white settlers. 

Jonah Goldberg

