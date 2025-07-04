Skip to content
Patriots in the U.S.A.

A subtle difference between nationalism and patriotism.

American flags are displayed on the lawn of the National Mall with the U.S. Capitol Building in the background at sunset on June 2, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Dear Reader (especially Bear Grill-is),

This isn’t quite a G-File. But it’s more than an announcement that there will be no G-File. It’s a little bit like Schrödinger’s G-File in that if you didn’t open this email, the G-File would remain both nonexistent but also something you missed. If that doesn’t make sense, that’s fine. It’s that kind of day.

At The Dispatch, we are launching The Next 250 series, as the official countdown to the semiquincentennial begins. (Happy 249th, everybody!) I wrote the first essay in the series, and you can check it out by clicking this very link. Over the next year, we’re going to be running essays from a wide variety of authors covering many angles of the American Experiment and explaining why it matters. So don’t give me too much grief for not addressing everything all at once. (Also, because I am a servant to many masters, I should also recommend the excellent and scholarly collection of essays put out by the American Enterprise Institute in celebration of the semiquincentennial, or if you prefer, the bisesquicentennial or the sestercentennial.)

Jonah Goldberg

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief and co-founder of The Dispatch

