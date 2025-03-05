No Goldbergian Analysis Today

Audio versions are only available to subscribers of The Dispatch. Join Today! to listen to this post.
Hey everybody,
This is one of those notes to let you know there will be no G-File today. I wrote roughly 3,000 words for one over the last 24 hours while doing a bunch of other stuff in D.C. and New York. The only problem is: They’re in the wrong order. Well, in fairness, a lot of the words are in the right order, but the sentences and paragraphs, not so much. And given that I am working on about two and a half hours of sleep, trying to fix it all makes me feel like someone put the pieces from three different jigsaw puzzles in the same box and I gotta figure out how to put it all together.
I can’t do it. So I’m not gonna try any more. My sincere apologies, because I despise missing deadlines.
I’m also sorry to bother you with this email. But when I don’t send an email saying there will be no G-File, a lot of people get angry about it. And I don’t want to make you angry.
Again, I’m sorry. See you Friday. (“No, you won’t. This is a ‘news’letter.”—The Couch)
