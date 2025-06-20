Skip to content
Latest
‘A Decades-Long Reckoning’
Go to my account
World Events

‘A Decades-Long Reckoning’

Israel and Iran continue to trade attacks while the U.S. weighs its options.

By and
Scroll to the comments section

Happy Friday! Today marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Jaws, an all-time Hollywood blockbuster and an enduring reminder that East Coast beaches are best left alone. (We’ll leave it to you to guess which California-raised TMDer wrote that.)

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

  • Israel and Iran continued to exchange attacks on Thursday and into Friday. Early Thursday morning, Iran launched a barrage of 30 ballistic missiles toward Israel, hitting a major hospital in Be’er Sheva directly. The Islamic Republic also fired a salvo at central Israel, inflicting heavy damage on a residential building in Ramat Gan. Meanwhile, Jerusalem’s strikes against Iran’s military, nuclear, and regime infrastructure continued as Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to target Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The military “has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist.” The threat follows President Donald Trump’s reported decision to veto an Israeli plan to kill the Iranian leader in recent days.
  • Trump will decide whether the U.S. will join Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran “within two weeks,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Thursday. “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Leavitt said, reading a statement from the president. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have communicated directly with U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff this week, Reuters reported Thursday. According to unnamed officials, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed that Tehran would not come to the table for negotiations unless Israeli attacks cease. 
  • The State Department announced Wednesday that it would resume processing applications for student visas, which it had suspended in May. Applicants will now be required to set their social media accounts to “public” to allow for their review by U.S. officials, as the Trump administration seeks to prevent students it views as hostile to American values from studying in the United States. Hundreds of student visas have already been canceled by the State Department this year due to their holders’ foreign policy views or criminal backgrounds. 
  • Trump on Thursday signed an executive order giving TikTok’s Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance, another 90 days to either divest ownership of the app or face a ban. The extension is the third such reprieve the president has offered the company, which has been accused of algorithm manipulation and granting the Chinese government access to user data. A law mandating that TikTok be sold to an American buyer to continue operating in the United States passed Congress with bipartisan support last year. The legislation was originally set to take effect in January.
  • Nippon Steel of Japan finalized its acquisition of U.S. Steel on Wednesday, completing a politically fraught process that took more than a year to conclude. Former President Joe Biden blocked the merger in 2024, citing national security concerns and under pressure from U.S. steelworkers’ unions. Trump then allowed the deal to go through, under terms that give the federal government authority over U.S. Steel’s board and grant it veto power over actions including changing the company’s name, moving jobs abroad, and future acquisitions. Nippon Steel has also promised to invest $11 billion in U.S. Steel facilities through 2028.
  • SpaceX’s Starship rocket—the aerospace company’s largest spacecraft—exploded on its launch pad late Wednesday night, shortly before its 10th test flight. In a post on X, SpaceX attributed the incident to a “major anomaly” and confirmed that its personnel were safe and accounted for. The explosion is the latest in a string of failed tests this year for the 400-foot-tall Starship, which is key to both NASA’s plan to return astronauts to the moon and SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s efforts to send an unmanned spacecraft to Mars as soon as 2026.

A Week of War

A view of the destruction after an Iranian missile hit Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, Israel, on June 19, 2025. (Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A view of the destruction after an Iranian missile hit Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, Israel, on June 19, 2025. (Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As Israeli public opinion splits sharply on the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, the divided country is finding a new common cause in combating the Iranian nuclear threat. Support for the conflict is evident both in national opinion polls and in the country’s bomb shelters, where ongoing Iranian missile attacks have forced some Israelis to spend their nights among neighbors underground.

“There’s a lot of joking around in the shelter, even at four in the morning. There’s a lot of that typical Israeli gallows humor,” Oren Kessler, a Tel Aviv-based analyst and author, told TMD. “I think the mood in the country, or at least the mood here in Tel Aviv, is confident. The vast majority of Jewish Israelis are on board with this war, and that’s despite the profound unpopularity of Benjamin Netanyahu. And that’s despite the profound risks entailed in this war.”

Today’s Must-Read

Illustration by Noah Hickey/The Dispatch (Donald Trump image by Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images)

The Options Market

Everybody seems to be about 99 and 44/100 percent sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon just yet but that it could produce one presently. If you are looking at Tehran from an old-fashioned, Machiavellian, game-theory point of view, then the only sensible thing to do is—well, woe unto the would-be atomic ayatollahs. That doesn’t mean that either Israel or the United States is going to do what is necessary to drive a nice pointy pine stake through the heart of the Iranian nuclear weapons program. It only means that this would be the sensible thing to do at this moment. Washington has a way of resisting sensible things, and Israel sometimes does, too.

Toeing the Company Line

Charlotte Lawson's Headshot

Charlotte Lawson

Charlotte Lawson is the editor of The Morning Dispatch, currently based in southern Florida. Prior to joining the company in 2020, she studied history and global security at the University of Virginia. When Charlotte is not keeping up with foreign policy and world affairs, she is probably trying to hone her photography skills.

James P. Sutton's Headshot

James P. Sutton

James P. Sutton is a Morning Dispatch Reporter, based in Washington D.C. Prior to joining the company in 2024, he most recently graduated from University of Oxford with a Master's degree in history. He has also taught high school history in suburban Philadelphia, and interned at National Review and the Foreign Policy Research Institute. When not writing for The Morning Dispatch, he is probably playing racquet sports, reading a history book, or rooting for Bay Area sports teams.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

More on the Israel-Iran War

The Latest

https://d3tp52qarp2cyk.cloudfront.net/polly-audio/post-87628-generative-Stephen.918494ab-0cad-4da6-b42a-ae7a5afe67ff.mp3
/

Speed