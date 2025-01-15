A Genocide Declaration in Sudan

Happy Wednesday! As the Supreme Court considers whether to uphold a “TikTok ban” set to take effect on Sunday, the app’s users have begun to flock to an alternative Chinese streaming platform: Xiaohongshu. The U.S. government is seeking to outlaw TikTok over its alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party, but rest assured, Xiaohongshu—which translates to … checks notes … “Little Red Book”—is totally above board.
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- The Department of Justice on Tuesday released special counsel Jack Smith’s 137-page report on his investigation into President-elect Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, in which Smith concluded that the incoming president had engaged in an “unprecedented criminal effort” to subvert the transfer of power. The report, which was made public following legal efforts by Trump to suppress it, outlined Smith’s belief that the president-elect would have been convicted in the election case had it not been for his success in the 2024 election. “Indeed, but for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the presidency, the office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial,” Smith wrote in conclusion. Trump responded to the findings Tuesday, asserting that he was “totally innocent” and calling Smith a “lamebrain prosecutor.”
- South Korean authorities detained President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday in connection to his short-lived declaration of martial law last month, marking the first time in the country’s history that a sitting president has faced arrest. Yoon’s detention, on charges of abuse of authority and orchestrating a rebellion, followed an unsuccessful attempt by law enforcement to arrest him after an hourslong standoff between police and the president’s private security detail earlier this month. In a video address, Yoon denounced the investigation as “illegal” but said he would comply “in order to prevent any unsavory bloodshed.”
- Mozambique swore in Daniel Chapo—a member of the southern African nation’s longtime ruling party, the Mozambique Liberation Front—as president on Wednesday. The inauguration followed widespread unrest in response to the country’s October election, which opposition leaders and election monitors rejected as rigged in Chapo’s favor. “We’ll protest every single day,” the runner-up candidate, Venâncio Mondlane, said ahead of the swearing-in. “If it means paralyzing the country for the entire term, we will paralyze it for the entire term.”
- Pete Hegseth, President-elect Trump’s pick for defense secretary, appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday for his confirmation hearing. After four hours of questioning about his treatment of women, alleged alcohol abuse, and qualifications, Hegseth appeared on track to advance through the committee. The full Senate could vote as soon as this week on whether to confirm Hegseth, whose odds improved after Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, previously considered a potential Republican holdout, told a Des Moines radio station on Tuesday that she would support him. The nominee can afford to lose the votes of only three Republicans.
- Wildfires continued to spread in and around Los Angeles on Tuesday, covering more than 37,000 acres. Firefighters successfully extinguished several smaller blazes, but officials warned the Palisades and Eaton fires—now 18 percent and 35 percent contained, respectively—could take weeks to bring under control. After dropping its “Particularly Dangerous Situation” red flag warning on Tuesday amid lower-than-expected winds, the National Weather Service reinstated the designation for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through 6 p.m. PT today. At least 25 people have been killed, and more than 100,000 remain displaced, as a result of the ongoing natural disaster.
- The Department of Homeland Security announced plans on Tuesday to ban imports from 37 Chinese companies it accused of benefiting from forced labor in Xinjiang. The move—which included textile manufacturers, real estate firms, and mining subsidiaries—drew on the 2021 Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, a law aimed at preventing goods made with forced labor in China, particularly in Xinjiang, from entering the United States. Tuesday’s announcement marked the largest round of companies outlawed under the authority in a single day.
Civil War in Sudan
On September 9, 2004, then-Secretary of State Colin Powell appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to deliver much-anticipated testimony on the crisis in Sudan’s western region of Darfur. Eighteen minutes into his remarks, he became the first executive branch official in U.S. history to declare an ongoing conflict a “genocide.”
More than 20 years later, American officials are once again warning that a campaign of ethnic destruction has gripped Sudan.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally declared last week that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a successor group to the Janjaweed militias behind the 2004 atrocities, has committed genocide in the country’s ongoing civil war. “The RSF and allied militias have systematically murdered men and boys—even infants—on an ethnic basis, and deliberately targeted women and girls from certain ethnic groups for rape and other forms of brutal sexual violence,” Blinken said in a statement last Tuesday announcing the determination.
More than 20 months into the civil war, the declaration marked a last-minute push by the Biden administration to bring peace to Sudan despite multiple failed attempts at mediation. But some lawmakers and former officials see the lame-duck effort—coming just days before President Joe Biden leaves office—as too little, too late, particularly as …
