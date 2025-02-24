A Purge at the Pentagon

Happy Monday! The New York Yankees on Friday announced the reversal of the team’s longstanding prohibition on beards, allowing players to sport “well-groomed” facial hair for the first time in decades.

You know what? If the Yankees can get past their stodgy ways, so can we. Grayson, go ahead with that soul patch you’ve been bugging us about.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

A message from Philip Morris International We can end smoking faster. At PMI U.S., our mission is clear: to reduce smoking by replacing cigarettes with scientifically-proven, smoke-free alternatives, such as nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products. As the leader in smoke-free products in the U.S., we’re helping to end smoking for the almost 30 million legal-aged adults who smoke in the U.S. See our progress

CQ Out, Razin In

After laying off thousands of new hires across the federal government, the Trump administration late last week set its sights on a new target: a handful of the highest-ranking officers in the U.S. military.

President Donald Trump announced Friday night that he was nominating Air Force Lt. Gen. John Dan “Razin” Caine, a retired three-star general, to replace Air Force Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth moved to oust Chief of Naval Operations Lisa Franchetti, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife, and the top lawyers for the Army, Navy, and Air Force—all without apparent replacements in mind.

“Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars,” the defense secretary said in a statement soliciting nominations for the senior roles.

The unprecedented steps, taken without apparent cause, sent shockwaves through the Pentagon. While some defense analysts and lawmakers viewed the moves as attempts by Trump to elevate loyalists to …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. You can read our 1,380-word item on Trump’s shakeup at the Pentagon in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

In the New Yorker, Isaac Chotiner interviews Bulgarian political scientist Ivan Krastev on Europe’s path forward amid the United States’ threatened disengagement from the continent. “I see the American government as a revolutionary government. They’re not simply trying to remake the United States—they’re going to remake the world. They’re coming in with a totally different instinct about what is to be valued and what is to be feared,” Krastev warned. “Trump has been signaling for a long time how he views Europe, and how he views European governments. The problem is that Europe was denying this and rejecting it and trying to hide from itself that this was going to be a revolutionary government. They were trying to remember how Europe had dealt with Trump during his first term, not recognizing the difference between Trump I and Trump II. … The nature of European politics is changing. Before, people talked about liberals, anti-liberals, globalists, nationalists. Now we’re going to end up with a clash between two different types of nationalists. On the far right, you’re going to see a Trumpian right. They see Trump as a model, and they’re very much anti-liberal, anti-woke, with vague talk about a Christian legacy in Europe. On the other side, as a result of Munich, you will see the emergence of a kind of a don’t-bully-us European mainstream, which basically is trying to make its legitimacy with the voters by resisting American policies.”

Southwest, America’s most beloved budget airline, has recently been acquired by a hedge fund—and big changes are afoot. In Texas Monthly, Joseph Guinto surveys the culture shift facing the company: “For an airline that has long touted its familial employee relations, handing out pink slips makes plain that Southwest is having its own seriously sober moment. Can the airline soar by changing so much of what has made it distinctive—without alienating passengers and employees? Or, by mimicking its competitors, will it end up mimicking their lackluster financial performance of the past few decades?”

Republican Sen. John Curtis, asked on Face the Nation whether the president has the unilateral authority to cancel funds appropriated by Congress: “We’ll find out.”

In the Zeitgeist

Speaking to the Museum of Jewish Heritage, Lexi Klein told the poignant story of how her grandparents—both Holocaust survivors—met during the Allied liberation of Czechoslovakia. It’s well worth a watch.

Toeing the Company Line

In the newsletters: Jonah Goldberg wrote about Donald Trump’s treatment of America’s allies, Nick Catoggio considered how (🔒) the president is deploying intimidation tactics against Congress, and Karen Swallow Prior argued that justice and mercy need not oppose each other for Dispatch Faith.