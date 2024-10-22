After Sinwar’s Death, What’s Next for Israel’s War Against Hamas?

Happy Tuesday! If you ever feel like technology is running way ahead of you, we invite you to be reassured by the fact that Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, was unaware that iMessage users name their group chats.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Israeli authorities last month arrested seven Israeli citizens suspected of spying for Iran over the course of two years, Israeli prosecutors said Monday. The ring reportedly carried out some 600 missions—including surveilling Israel Defense Forces (IDF) installations, Iron Dome batteries, and critical infrastructure—for Iranian handlers through a Turkish intermediary in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars, including some delivered in cash by Russian tourists.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to the Middle East on Monday—his 11th trip to the region since the October 7, 2023, attacks. His visit, which includes a stop in Israel, marks another effort to secure a ceasefire-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas following the death of the terrorist group’s leader, Yahya Sinwar, last week. Also on Monday, the IDF carried out heavy airstrikes in and around Beirut on targets it said were connected to Hezbollah’s financial infrastructure. The IDF had issued evacuation warnings to civilians to avoid branches of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, an unlicensed bank that facilitates Hezbollah’s financing.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv on Monday in his third wartime trip to the Ukrainian capital, where he announced a $400 million military aid package that includes ammunition, armored vehicles, and other equipment as he tried to signal continuity in support for the war-torn country ahead of November’s U.S. presidential election. Austin did not announce any policy changes that would have allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike far beyond Ukrainian borders, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Monday that the pair had discussed the topic.

An Indian official said Monday that India and China had reached an agreement over patrols along their disputed border region four years after a deadly skirmish there left relations between the two nuclear powers strained. The details of the new arrangement were unclear—and remain unconfirmed by Beijing—but the notional agreement precedes a meeting of the leaders of the BRICS grouping in Moscow this week, which could potentially include a bilateral discussion between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen—whom the Turkish government accused of plotting a short-lived 2016 coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan—died in a hospital in Pennsylvania on Sunday at the age of 83. The religious leader who began as an ally of Erdoğan later criticized the Turkish president as an authoritarian and spent the last 25 years of his life in self-imposed exile in the United States. Gülen denied any involvement with the 2016 coup and the U.S. refused to extradite him to Turkey, despite the Erdoğan government’s requests.

A House of Representatives task force investigating the first assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July released its interim report on Monday, finding that the shooting was “preventable and should not have happened.” The conclusions from the House task force—led by GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania—echo those of the executive branch panel report released last week, including highlighting significant communications breakdowns and failures by law enforcement to approach the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, at any point after he was identified as acting suspiciously. The task force has until mid-December to release its final report.

The U.S. Navy on Sunday announced the deaths of the two naval aviators who went missing after their fighter jet crashed during a routine training flight near Mount Rainier in Washington state last week. The plane’s wreckage was discovered in a remote, heavily wooded area near Mount Rainier on Wednesday, but the search for the remains of the pilots—identified on Monday as Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay P. Evans and Lt. Serena N. Wileman—is still underway. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the Navy said.

Confronting a Post-Sinwar Reality

Just hours before the massacre of October 7, 2023—when Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack into Israel that indiscriminately killed 1,200 civilians and soldiers—their leader and the mastermind of the attack went underground. Literally. Yahya Sinwar, the commander of Hamas in Gaza, was caught on video entering the terrorist group’s vast tunnel network with his two young sons and his wife, who was carrying what appears to be a $32,000 Hermès Birkin handbag.

Sinwar would live in hiding for most of the next year, constantly moving from safehouse to safehouse as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hunted him. But last Wednesday, he met his end—not at the hands of a pinpoint airstrike or sophisticated commando operation like those that have killed so many of Israel’s enemies over the course of the war.

Instead, soldiers on a routine patrol while training to be squad leaders happened to bump into three unidentified Hamas fighters in Gaza. After a firefight, one terrorist fled to the upper floor of a nearby building. The IDF soldiers used a drone to determine his location before directing fire from a tank at the structure, which collapsed. The next morning, a follow-up patrol noticed that the man half-buried in rubble resembled Israel’s public enemy No. 1. DNA testing later confirmed it was Sinwar.

But what does Sinwar’s death—celebrated across Israel and even by some Palestinians—mean for the war? Is Hamas defeated? Is Israel any closer to recovering Hamas’ remaining hostages? And is the end of the war, now also underway in Lebanon, finally …

